[SBS Star] Krystal Smiles Next to a Snack Truck Sent by Jessica

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal proved that her sisterhood with K-pop artist Jessica is stronger than ever.On November 10, Krystal shared three photos of herself on Instagram.The photos were of Krystal smiling in front of a snack truck that was sent by Jessica.Jessica included a panel next to it with photos of the two together and wrote, "To all 'Sweet and Sour' actors/actresses and staff, boost your energy up with this. Giving my complete support to Soo-jung (Krystal's real name). I know you'll do well! From Jessica."In one of the photos, Krystal playfully stuck an adorable sticker of a photo of the sisters on her cheek as well.Under this post, Krystal wrote, "I am in such a good mood now. Who has a big sister sweeter than mine?"Often referred to as 'Jung' sisters after their family name 'Jung', fans always love seeing their cute interaction like this.Despite being five years apart, they are known to be very close to each other.(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(SBS Star)