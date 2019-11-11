SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Gives the Most Special Gift to Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Gives the Most Special Gift to Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.11 10:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Gives the Most Special Gift to Fans
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG touched the hearts of his fans with a meaningful gift on the final day of his military service.

In the early morning of November 10, TAEYANG officially discharged from the military.TAEYANGA great number of fans from all over the world gathered to celebrate this long-awaited day together.

On this day, TAEYANG prepared something very special for fans―a box of 'Baebae' biscuits.

It was explained that TAEYANG had prepared 'Baebae' biscuits for them, because 'Baebae' was one of his nicknames that fans call him since his real name was 'Dong Young-bae'.TAEYANGWhat was more special about it was that these boxes were not just sitting in the corner somewhere for fans to pick them up, but TAEYANG personally handed them out one by one.

When he was going around delivering 'Baebae' biscuit boxes, he made small talk with each fan, and either shook hands or hugged them as well.

He definitely managed to make their overnight waiting in the cold all worthwhile.
 
TAEYANG began his national mandatory military service on March 12, 2018, and served his time as an active-duty soldier at one military base in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do.

(Credit= 'hiromin_JAYB' Twitter, '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992