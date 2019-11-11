[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Gives the Most Special Gift to Fans

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG touched the hearts of his fans with a meaningful gift on the final day of his military service.In the early morning of November 10, TAEYANG officially discharged from the military.A great number of fans from all over the world gathered to celebrate this long-awaited day together.On this day, TAEYANG prepared something very special for fans―a box of 'Baebae' biscuits.It was explained that TAEYANG had prepared 'Baebae' biscuits for them, because 'Baebae' was one of his nicknames that fans call him since his real name was 'Dong Young-bae'.What was more special about it was that these boxes were not just sitting in the corner somewhere for fans to pick them up, but TAEYANG personally handed them out one by one.When he was going around delivering 'Baebae' biscuit boxes, he made small talk with each fan, and either shook hands or hugged them as well.He definitely managed to make their overnight waiting in the cold all worthwhile.TAEYANG began his national mandatory military service on March 12, 2018, and served his time as an active-duty soldier at one military base in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do.(Credit= 'hiromin_JAYB' Twitter, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)