[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM & YUGYEOM Hilariously Diss JACKSON on a Recent Radio Show

K-pop boy group GOT7's members BAMBAM and YUGYEOM dissed their fellow member JACKSON in a hilarious way.On November 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', the seven members of GOT7―JB, YUGYEOM, JACKSON, MARK, YOUNGJAE, JINYOUNG and BAMBAM made a guest appearance.During the talk, one listener sent in a message saying, "Out of the seven of you, whose name do you think you call the most often?"This question was asked because GOT7 had just released a new album titled, 'Call My Name'.Once the message was all read out loud by the host Choi Hwa-jeong, everyone pointed at JACKSON.When asked to explain, YUGYEOM playfully gave his explanation, "JACKSON really has to return to this world. His consciousness is never here with us. Wake up, JACKSON!"BAMBAM laughed and said, "JACKSON is terrible at multi-tasking. While he does one thing, he cannot do anything else beside that. It's crazy."He continued, "When we are being called, we respond and start doing whatever we have to do right away. When we call JACKSON though, he doesn't know it at first; we have to say his name at least three times before he realizes that we need him."Upon hearing BAMBAM's remark, the rest of the members nodded in agreement and JACKSON just awkwardly laughed.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '1077power' Instagram)(SBS Star)