[SBS Star] DAE HWI Comments on the Vote Manipulation Controversy Surrounding 'Produce' Series

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI shared his thoughts on the ongoing vote manipulation controversy surrounding Mnet's 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.On November 8, a press conference for SBS Mobidic's shot-form drama 'Monchouchou Globalhouse' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.DAE HWI attended the event as the lead actor of the upcoming web drama, expanding his horizons as a promising actor.During the press conference, one reporter asked DAE HWI, "As a former member of Wanna One, what do you think about the recent controversy over 'Produce X 101'?"To this, DAE HWI shared his thoughts by saying, "In fact, I received the same question at the showcase (AB6IX's). It really hurts my heart because the problem is snowballing."He continued, "It's a pity that the members' hard work seems to fade out. I hope they get through the hard times well."DAE HWI first made his debut as a member of 'Produce 101 Season 2' project group Wanna One in 2017, and made his second debut as a member of AB6IX in 2019.Currently, the 'Produce' series' main producer Ahn has admitted to the manipulation of the two out of four seasons of the series―'Produce 48' (2018) and 'Produce X 101' (2019).Meanwhile, 'Monchouchou Globalhouse' is set to premiere on November 12 on SBS, NAVER TV, and YouTube.(Credit= SBS, Mnet)(SBS Star)