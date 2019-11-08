[SBS Star] DAE HWI Comments on the Vote Manipulation Controversy Surrounding 'Produce' Series

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI shared his thoughts on the ongoing vote manipulation controversy surrounding Mnet's 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.
On November 8, a press conference for SBS Mobidic's shot-form drama 'Monchouchou Globalhouse' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.
DAE HWI attended the event as the lead actor of the upcoming web drama, expanding his horizons as a promising actor.
During the press conference, one reporter asked DAE HWI, "As a former member of Wanna One, what do you think about the recent controversy over 'Produce X 101'?"
To this, DAE HWI shared his thoughts by saying, "In fact, I received the same question at the showcase (AB6IX's). It really hurts my heart because the problem is snowballing."
He continued, "It's a pity that the members' hard work seems to fade out. I hope they get through the hard times well."
DAE HWI first made his debut as a member of 'Produce 101 Season 2' project group Wanna One in 2017, and made his second debut as a member of AB6IX in 2019.
Currently, the 'Produce' series' main producer Ahn has admitted to the manipulation of the two out of four seasons of the series―'Produce 48' (2018) and 'Produce X 101' (2019).
Meanwhile, 'Monchouchou Globalhouse' is set to premiere on November 12 on SBS, NAVER TV, and YouTube.
(Credit= SBS, Mnet)
(SBS Star)