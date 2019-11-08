[SBS Star] Byung Chan Pulls Faces Without Knowing It Being Aired Live & Panics After Realizing It

K-pop boy group VICTON's member Byung Chan pulled faces during a radio show without knowing it being broadcast live and caught his breath after realizing that it in fact was.Recently, one past video of Byung Chan started going around online due to it being hilarious.It was a video from the time when Byung Chan guested on one of SBS POWER FM's radio shows some time ago.In this short video of Byung Chan, he was pulling faces during a break in his seat, thinking that nobody was watching him.However, the radio show was actually being aired live including the break time.There was a camera right in front of him recording everything that he was doing as well.Upon realizing this about three seconds later, Byun Chan quickly stopped what he was doing and covered his face in embarrassment.It was definitely too late though; there was nothing he could do to undo anything.Fans found this greatly amusing that they had to dig it up and bring it back to the surface again.They explained that they wanted more people to see how dorky and funny Byung Chan is as opposed to his charismatic side of him on stage.When the video successfully reached other K-pop fans, they commented, "I'm not his fan, but I'm going to save this video on my phone. I love it!", "He is the hottest dork out there!", "This is making me laugh so much." and so on.(Credit= SBS POWER FM)(SBS Star)