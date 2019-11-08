SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Is Reportedly Leaving YG Entertainment; Agency Responds
CL, formerly of K-pop girl group 2NE1, is reportedly leaving her management agency YG Entertainment.

In the evening of November 7, news outlet Sports Today reported that CL is departing from YG Entertainment.

The report stated that the two parties failed to agree on terms and conditions of their new contract.CLLater in the day, YG Entertainment gave their response to the report.

The agency stated, "We are actually still negotiating terms and conditions of a contract with CL at the moment."CLCL began training at YG Entertainment in 2006 and made debut as the leader of 2NE1 three years later.

Following 2NE1's disbandment in 2016, CL went solo and also debuted as an actress in the United States.CL(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)

