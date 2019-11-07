SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Looks So Beautiful Without Make-up that Everybody Is Going "Wow"
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.07 18:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Looks So Beautiful Without Make-up that Everybody Is Going "Wow"
K-pop artist HyunA proved that her beauty shines whether she has make-up or not.

On November 3, HyunA dropped a new video on her YouTube titled, 'HyunA's Daily Make-up Routine'.HyunAIn the video, HyunA was sitting in front of the camera right after getting out of a shower.

HyunA said, "I usually don't put make-up on my day off, because I have make-up on like 360 days a year."

Then, she started applying sunscreen, foundation, contour powder, blusher, highlighter, eyebrow liner and lipstick on her face.

Not a long while later, she was done with her skin make-up.HyunAAfter that, she headed to a beauty salon to get her eye make-up professionally done instead of doing it herself.

HyunA looked flawless in every way with the final look of the day.

When fans saw this video, they could not stop going on about how she looked gorgeous with her make-up, but also without it.

Some even concluded that she looked much better without make-up.
 

(Credit= 'HyunA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
