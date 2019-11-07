SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Mnet Announces the Indefinite Postponement of IZ*ONE's Comeback
[SBS Star] Mnet Announces the Indefinite Postponement of IZ*ONE's Comeback

Published 2019.11.07 17:18
K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE postponed the group's comeback promotions which was originally scheduled to be kicked off on November 11.

On November 17, Mnet released an official statement regarding 'Produce 48' vote manipulation and the program's final group IZ*ONE's comeback.
IZ*ONEMnet's statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is Mnet. We express our sincere apology for all the problems caused by our program.

After reviewing viewers and fans' opinions on the matter, Off The Record Entertainment (IZ*ONE's management agency) has decided to postpone the release of IZ*ONE's first full album, which was originally set to release on November 11.

Moreover, IZ*ONE's comeback show 'COMEBACK IZ*ONE BLOOM*IZ' broadcast that was initially set to air on November 11 at 7PM KST on Mnet, M2, and more digital platforms, will also be postponed.

Once again, we apologize to all the viewers and fans who have been patiently waiting for the group's new activities.

However, we would like to ask everyone to refrain from writing speculative reports about artists to prevent further victims from the incident.
IZ*ONEOn November 5, court issued an arrest warrant for Mnet director Ahn, who took charge of the entire production of Mnet's popular audition series 'Produce 101', 'Produce 101 Season 2', 'Produce 48', and 'Produce X 101'.

It has been said that Ahn admitted to the suspicions of manipulating the final rankings of 'Produce X 101' (X1) and 'Produce 48' (IZ*ONE) during his police questioning.

(Credit= Off The Record Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
