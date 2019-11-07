SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok·Yoo In Na·Sooyoung to Star in a New Romantic Comedy Film Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok·Yoo In Na·Sooyoung to Star in a New Romantic Comedy Film Together

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.07 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok·Yoo In Na·Sooyoung to Star in a New Romantic Comedy Film Together
A new romantic comedy film 'New Year's Eve' starring talented actors and actresses is on the way.

On November 7, a production team of 'New Year's Eve' revealed the film's star-studded main cast.

They revealed that the film will be led by eight different big name Korean actors and actresses including Yoo Yeon-seok, Yoo In Na, Sooyoung, Lee Yeon-hee, Kim Kang Woo, Lee Dong Hwi, Yeom Hye-ran, Yoo Teo along with one renowned Chinese actress Chen Du Ling.New Year's Eve cast'New Year's Eve' is about four different couples, each facing hardship in their relationship.

Their difficult but romantic week before the new year will be depicted in an interesting way.

The film will be directed by director Hong Ji-young who directed romantic comedy films like 'The Naked Kitchen' (2009) and 'Marriage Blue' (2013) in the past.

The shooting is scheduled to begin some time this month.New Year's Eve castNew Year's Eve cast(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KING Entertainment, H.BROTHERS, Udum Media, Ace Factory, Saram Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992