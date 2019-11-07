[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok·Yoo In Na·Sooyoung to Star in a New Romantic Comedy Film Together

A new romantic comedy film 'New Year's Eve' starring talented actors and actresses is on the way.On November 7, a production team of 'New Year's Eve' revealed the film's star-studded main cast.They revealed that the film will be led by eight different big name Korean actors and actresses including Yoo Yeon-seok, Yoo In Na, Sooyoung, Lee Yeon-hee, Kim Kang Woo, Lee Dong Hwi, Yeom Hye-ran, Yoo Teo along with one renowned Chinese actress Chen Du Ling.'New Year's Eve' is about four different couples, each facing hardship in their relationship.Their difficult but romantic week before the new year will be depicted in an interesting way.The film will be directed by director Hong Ji-young who directed romantic comedy films like 'The Naked Kitchen' (2009) and 'Marriage Blue' (2013) in the past.The shooting is scheduled to begin some time this month.(Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KING Entertainment, H.BROTHERS, Udum Media, Ace Factory, Saram Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)