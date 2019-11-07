SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Find BTS JIN's Habit of Carrying a Stuffed Animal Around with Him Super Cute
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.07
It seems like K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN cannot live without stuffed animals.

Ever since fans had known JIN, he has always loved stuffed animals.

But over time, his love for them has gotten bigger and bigger.

At first, JIN was just seen hugging a stuffed animal while he slept on his bed. JINJINAt one point though, he started carrying a stuffed animal around with him to places he went.

Those places were literally everywhere, including airport, airplane, hotel, filming studio and many more.JINJINNow, it has even come to the point that it would be weird to see him without a stuffed animal. 

Fans are finding this habit of his adorable, and wishing him a lifelong happiness with his furry friends.JINJIN(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, 'jinindeyeo' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
