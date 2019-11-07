SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Celebrates Her Younger Brother's Birthday with Their Childhood Photos
Published 2019.11.07 14:54 View Count
Singer/actress IU celebrated her younger brother's birthday with never-before-seen childhood photos of themselves.

On November 7, IU took her Instagram to share a happy birthday message to her younger brother.

She uploaded two photos of her younger self playfully posing with her brother.
IU and her brotherIn the first photo, IU looks after her baby brother, while she adorably hugs him with her arm in the second photo.
IU and her brotherAlong with the photos, IU wrote, "Today is my beloved brother's birthday."

IU has one brother, Lee Jong-hoon, who is four years younger than her.
IUIUMeanwhile, IU is currently busy meeting her fans through her new concert tour 'Love, Poem' since the beginning of this month.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'dnjfdkwhdns' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
