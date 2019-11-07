[SBS Star] IU Celebrates Her Younger Brother's Birthday with Their Childhood Photos

Singer/actress IU celebrated her younger brother's birthday with never-before-seen childhood photos of themselves.On November 7, IU took her Instagram to share a happy birthday message to her younger brother.She uploaded two photos of her younger self playfully posing with her brother.In the first photo, IU looks after her baby brother, while she adorably hugs him with her arm in the second photo.Along with the photos, IU wrote, "Today is my beloved brother's birthday."IU has one brother, Lee Jong-hoon, who is four years younger than her.Meanwhile, IU is currently busy meeting her fans through her new concert tour 'Love, Poem' since the beginning of this month.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'dnjfdkwhdns' Twitter)(SBS Star)