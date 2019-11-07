SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Enlisted K-pop Stars & Actors' Epic Military Collaboration MV Unveils
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Enlisted K-pop Stars & Actors' Epic Military Collaboration MV Unveils

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.07 13:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Enlisted K-pop Stars & Actors Epic Military Collaboration MV Unveils
Fans are more excited than ever about the release of the ROK Army's new theme song music video.

On November 6, the ROK Army dropped a music video for their new theme song 'Run, Run' on their YouTube.

The music video featured big name K-pop stars including XIUMIN (EXO), KEY (SHINee), Kim Sung Kyu (INFINITE), Lee Changsub (BTOB), Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon (2AM), Yoon Ji Sung (former Wanna One), and renowned actors Kim Min-suk and Lee Jae-kyun.Enlisted K-pop stars and actors' collaborationIn the music video, the nine stars were seen in the recording studio in their military uniform.

Throughout their recording, they were energetic and excited as if they were at an amusement park.

The song was made to deliver energy and happiness to all soldiers around Korea, and it seemed like they managed that very well.Enlisted K-pop stars and actors' collaborationBack in July, it was first reported that these enlisted guys were going to take part in singing the new military theme song.

From then, fans have been desperately waiting for the music video to come out.

Ever since the music video was released, they could not stop screaming in excitement.
 

(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992