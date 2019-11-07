[SBS Star] VIDEO: Enlisted K-pop Stars & Actors' Epic Military Collaboration MV Unveils

Fans are more excited than ever about the release of the ROK Army's new theme song music video.On November 6, the ROK Army dropped a music video for their new theme song 'Run, Run' on their YouTube.The music video featured big name K-pop stars including XIUMIN (EXO), KEY (SHINee), Kim Sung Kyu (INFINITE), Lee Changsub (BTOB), Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon (2AM), Yoon Ji Sung (former Wanna One), and renowned actors Kim Min-suk and Lee Jae-kyun.In the music video, the nine stars were seen in the recording studio in their military uniform.Throughout their recording, they were energetic and excited as if they were at an amusement park.The song was made to deliver energy and happiness to all soldiers around Korea, and it seemed like they managed that very well.Back in July, it was first reported that these enlisted guys were going to take part in singing the new military theme song.From then, fans have been desperately waiting for the music video to come out.Ever since the music video was released, they could not stop screaming in excitement.(Credit= '대한민국 육군 [ROK ARMY]' YouTube)(SBS Star)