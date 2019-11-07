SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Byul & HAHA Unveil the Face of Their Son Who Looks Just Like HAHA
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Byul & HAHA Unveil the Face of Their Son Who Looks Just Like HAHA

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.07 11:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Byul & HAHA Unveil the Face of Their Son Who Looks Just Like HAHA
Singer Byul and hip-hop artist HAHA unveiled the face of their first son Dream for the very first time.

On November 5, Byul uploaded a travel vlog on her YouTube, which showed her recent trip to Singapore with HAHA and Dream.

While having breakfast at their hotel, HAHA asked Byul, "Are you planning on showing the face of Dream through your YouTube videos? I'm totally okay with it, by the way."

Byul answered, "I'm not too sure, actually. I'm still thinking about it."ByulThen, she asked Dream, "What do you think, Dream? Do you want to be shown?"

Dream answered, "Well, I have a cute face, so it will help you get more subscribers."

His unexpected answer made Byul and HAHA burst into laughter, and they could not stop laughing for ages.

During the trip, Dream kept trying to get in the frame every time Byul or HAHA turned the camera on.

It seemed as if Dream was not camera-shy like his parents.ByulDream was born in 2013―about a year after Byul and HAHA's marriage, but his face has never been revealed before.

Upon seeing his face on this vlog, Byul's YouTube subscribers could not help themselves but to continuously talk about how much Dream looked like HAHA.

Dream indeed had a cute face that they are hoping to see more of him in Byul's future videos.
 

(Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram, '별이 빛나는 튜브' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992