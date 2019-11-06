SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Joins New Agency Established by His 6-year Manager
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Joins New Agency Established by His 6-year Manager

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.06
Actor Kang Ha Neul has parted ways with his management agency and joined a new one that was established by his manager of six years.

On November 6, Sports Chosun reported that Kang Ha Neul recently left his management agency SEM Company and will be joining another management agency TH Company.

TH Company is a newly-established company by Kang Ha Neul's manager, who he worked with for about six years.Kang Ha NeulAccording to industry insiders, many companies tried to sign an exclusive contract with Kang Ha Neul after they found out his contract with SEM Company had ended.

They said to have offered a large amount of money as well, but Kang Ha Neul decided to remain loyal to his manager and go with his manager for nothing.Kang Ha NeulA couple of hours after the report was published, TH Company confirmed the news.

They said, "Kang Ha Neul joined us while he was wrapping up shooting for his current drama 'When Camellia Blooms'. We are glad to have Kang Ha Neul on our team. We'll support him in as many ways as possible."

After discharging from the military in May, Kang Ha Neul has been keeping himself busy with 'When Camellia Blooms' and various promotional activities.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
