[SBS Star] Korean Air to Appoint SuperM as Their Global Ambassador
The members of K-pop project group SuperM are now the global ambassadors for Korean Air, the flag carrier of South Korea.

On November 6, Korean Air announced that they appointed SuperM to be their new global ambassador.

Along with the announcement, Korean Air shared photos of their aircraft wrapped with images of SuperM members as well as the group's logo.
SuperMSuperMAhead of the new announcement, Korean Air dropped their new safety video that will be shown on Korean Air flights.

Debuted in October, SuperM consists of seven members from three different boy groups under SM Entertainment―SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's BAEKHYUN and KAI, NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS, and TEN.
SuperMThe group is currently gearing up for its 'We Are The Future Live' performances all across major North American cities including Texas, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and more.
 

(Credit= Korean Air, SM Entertainment, 'Korean Air' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
