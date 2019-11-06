[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Shows the Deepest Gratitude to Fans After Winning on 'The Show'

K-pop boy group MONSTA X won on 'The Show' yesterday and expressed the deepest gratitude to fans.Last week, the members of MONSTA X had the toughest week of their post-debut lives; reality television star Jung Da-eun exposed WONHO's past wrongdoings, and he suddenly departed from the group.Not only that, but also SHOWNU was accused of having an affair with a married woman, and some nude photos claiming to be him circulated online as well.Despite the difficulties, they had to quickly adjust to the new environment and carry on promoting their new track 'FOLLOW'.They practiced the newly-arranged song and choreography without WONHO all night, and managed to show a flawless performance to the audience on every music show.Then on November 5, MONSTA X won first place with 'FOLLOW' on SBS MTV's music show 'The Show'―the group's first win since making a comeback on October 28.After hearing the announcement by the hosts, MINHYUK grabbed the microphone and said, "Winning first place always gives us such happy feelings. We will make sure to return this happiness to MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fandom). Thank you so much."JOOHEON resumed delivering the acceptance speech, "First, I would like to thank all MONBEBE who are here or not here with us right at this moment. We cannot thank you enough for everything you've done for us."He went on, "I also really want to say something. We will get back up, we will. Please keep supporting us. Thank you."Instead of singing the song during the encore, the six members of MONSTA X put their arms around their shoulders and shouted, "We did it!"They also continued to thank MONBEBE and promised them that they are going to keep doing their best.Before leaving the stage, they bowed to their fans by completely kneeling down on the stage to show their heartfelt gratitude.After seeing this, all MONBEBE across the globe became emotional and had to wipe tears off their cheeks.(Credit= 'The K-POP' YouTube, STARSHIP Entertainment, SBS Inkigayo/The Show)(SBS Star)