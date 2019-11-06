SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Nervously Stands in Front of Fans upon Completing Military Service
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.06
K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocalist Jung Yong Hwa met his fans for the first time since his military enlistment last year.

On November 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Jung Yong Hwa was seen outside his military base, ready to return to the society after his mandatory military service.

When Jung Yong Hwa came out of the military base, he gasped after seeing hundreds of fans waiting to see him.Jung Yong HwaJung Yong Hwa grabbed a microphone and thanked them, "Thank you for coming all the way here to see me despite the cold weather. I know some of you have stayed up all night."

He continued, "Let me tell you this. Although I wasn't physically here, my heart was here with you during the night. You wouldn't know how much I wanted to come out here."

He added, "I was so nervous last night that I couldn't fall asleep for ages. Everything still feels unreal to me. I feel like I am just going on a long break from the military and will have to go back to my base after that."Jung Yong HwaAfter spending some time chatting to fans, Jung Yong Hwa waved goodbye and headed to his van.

Before he left, 'Han Bam' reporter asked him a question, "Were there any K-pop girl groups that kept you going in the military?"

As soon as Jung Yong Hwa heard the question, a broad smile spread across his face.

He shyly answered, "Well, it has to be TWICE. I started my day with their songs every day, so..."Jung Yong HwaThen, Jung Yong Hwa was asked what his plans were for the near future.

He answered, "I really would like to sing for my fans. I plan to hold a concert tour soon."

In response to his answer, fans screamed at the top of their lungs in excitement. 
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
