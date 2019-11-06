SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Powerfully Sings Elsa's New Song for 'FROZEN II'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Powerfully Sings Elsa's New Song for 'FROZEN II'

Published 2019.11.06 14:04
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation channeled her inner 'Elsa' of 'FROZEN II' in the newly-released music video teaser.

On November 5, Walt Disney Company Korea dropped a teaser for Taeyeon's Korean version of 'Into the Unknown', the main song for Disney's upcoming animated film 'FROZEN II'.
Taeyeon FROZEN IIIn the teaser, Taeyeon flaunts her powerful vocals while clips of 'Elsa' fearlessly adventures out into the unknown overlap throughout her singing voice.
Taeyeon FROZEN II'FROZEN II' is the sequel of 2013 animated film 'FROZEN', and the film will show Elsa and Anna embarking on a new journey beyond their homeland of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

Taeyeon's Korean version of 'Into the Unknown' will officially be released on November 7 via music streaming websites.
Taeyeon FROZEN IIMeanwhile, 'FROZEN II' is set to hit theaters on November 22 (November 21 in Korea) worldwide.
 

(Credit= 'Disney' YouTube, Walt Disney Company Korea)

(SBS Star)  
