[SBS Star] HyunA Reveals She Fancied DAWN for a Long Time Before Confessing Her Feelings to Him
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.06 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA Reveals She Fancied DAWN for a Long Time Before Confessing Her Feelings to Him
K-pop artist HyunA shared her love story with her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.

On November 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', HyunA's recent interview was aired.HyunADuring the interview, HyunA revealed why she decided to go public with her relationship with DAWN.

HyunA said, "I no longer wanted to lie to those giving me love. I felt so sorry to them when I broke the news. At the same though, I felt very grateful, because a lot of them supported me with it."

She continued, "It wasn't an easy decision for us. It was a selfish thing to do, really. I have been in this industry for years, but DAWN was just getting his name out there."HyunAWhen asked which sides of him made her fall for him, HyunA answered, "DAWN is not the most attentive guy, but he is caring. Although he's not interested in food, he eats with me solely for my happiness."

She added, "Most of all though, we have our biggest interest in common: music. We are able to discuss a lot of things about music together."HyunAThen, HyunA was asked how their relationship all started.

With a shy laugh, HyunA said, "I confessed my feelings to him first. I actually liked him for ages before that. I kept my feelings to myself for a long time, then just told him how I felt one day."

She went on, "I was really careful, but... To my surprise, DAWN asked me out after that."
 

Last year, HyunA and DAWN personally told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
