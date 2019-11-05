SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Joong Shares How Desperately He Wants to Have Children
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Joong Shares How Desperately He Wants to Have Children

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.05 18:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Joong Shares How Desperately He Wants to Have Children
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ shared how desperately he wants to have children.

On November 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Do You Eat', one of the hosts Seo Hyo-rim invited Kim Jae Joong over to the restaurant where they were at.

After Kim Jae Joong arrived at the restaurant, he told Seo Hyo-rim, "If you hadn't asked me to come here, I probably would have just be at home doing nothing right now. Gosh, I'm such a homebody!"

Seo Hyo-rim told him, "You need to find someone and start dating or something, seriously!"Seo Hyo-rimKim Jae Joong responded, "Speaking of which, you know what I actually want these days? I want to have children so much. I have never thought about this much when I was younger. Now that I'm in my mid-30s though, I keep thinking about this kind of stuff."

The K-pop star continued, "I think I'm scared that I'll never be able to have children if my life go on like this. I'm more thinking about having children than getting married, but that's certainly the case for marriage as well."Kim Jae JoongHe added, "Back in September during Choseok (Korean Thanksgiving), I texted Kwon Sang-woo to wish him a happy holiday. He replied to me with a video of him playing with his children and said, 'I'm telling you, Jae Joong, you should get married and have children as soon as you can. Children give you a great amount of happiness and it's a whole new level of happiness.'"

Then, he sighed in frustration and confirmed his love for children, "I really love children."
 

(Credit= SBS Plus Do You Eat)

(SBS Star) 
