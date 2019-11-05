SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Are Ready to Make Our Hearts Flutter Once Again
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Are Ready to Make Our Hearts Flutter Once Again

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.05 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Are Ready to Make Our Hearts Flutter Once Again
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's romantic teasers for their drama were unveiled.

Recently, tvN's upcoming romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' dropped a series of eye-catching teasers.

The first one was a poster of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin staring into each other's eye looking as if they are about to kiss.

The romantic vibes surrounding them are enhanced by the cozy camp fire and beautiful night sky filled with stars.Crash Landing on YouThe next one was of a trailer for the drama which showed Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Switzerland.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are seen in various places around the country, but seems to continuously miss one another.

In the end though, they finally meet and smile happily.Crash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouThe story of 'Crash Landing on You' centers around a South Korean heiress 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin).

While paragliding, Yoon Se-ri happens to land in North Korea and gets founded by a North Korean officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin).

Ri Jung-hyuk tries to hide and protect her from the eye of others and falls in love with her.

Their unexpected first encounter was very well-shown in the most recent trailer.Crash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouCrash Landing on You'Crash Landing on You' is written by renowned scriptwriter Park Ji-eun, who wrote 'My Love from the Star' (2013), 'Producer' (2015) and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' (2016) and it is scheduled to go on air in December.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992