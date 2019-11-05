SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Shares Her Past Experience of Being a K-pop Trainee
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Shares Her Past Experience of Being a K-pop Trainee

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.05 16:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Shares Her Past Experience of Being a K-pop Trainee
Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee, who is mostly known for her drug scandal with her ex-boyfriend T.O.P of BIGBANG, revealed her past experience of being a K-pop trainee.

Recently, Hahn Seohee held a text Q&A session for the followers on her Instagram.

One follower asked Hahn Seohee, "Seohee, any TMI during your trainee days at PLEDIS Entertainment?"
Hahn SeoheeTo this, Hahn Seohee replied, "PLEDIS' dance classes could sometimes be up to four hours a day. We had to have permission from our dance teacher even to drink water."

She continued, "PLEDIS was indeed a tough place. We practiced from 10AM to 10PM. We practiced on Sundays, too. If I remember correctly, we started around noon on Sundays, though."
Hahn SeoheeHahn Seohee went on, "If we were seen dosing off or using our phones (during practice sessions), the rookie development manager would see us through CCTVs and come into our practice rooms. We really had to have this skill to sleep without getting caught. After practice, we had to take a picture of a clock and send the time to our group chat. That's my TMI."
Hahn Seohee, Jung Da-eunMeanwhile, Hahn Seohee is currently dating variety star Jung Da-eun, who exposed MONSTA X's former member WONHO's past wrongdoings which eventually led to his departure from the group.

(Credit= 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992