[SBS Star] Fans Think SUGA Cannot Go Out If Someone Tells Him He Is Not Allowed to Wear Black

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA is so often seen with an all black outfit that fans believe that he would not be able to go out at all if someone told him he could not put any black on.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared photos of SUGA and made a hilarious remark on one popular online community.The photos seemed to have been taken on a different day as he had a different hairstyle, but something was striking similar about them.It was due to the fact that he was wearing everything black from his head to toe in all of them.SUGA loves wearing black; at least one item of his outfit is always black, but he very often goes all black as well.Along with the photos, this ARMY wrote, "If someone ever implemented a law that bans SUGA from wearing black when going out, I bet he wouldn't be able to go out anywhere."The fan laughingly continued, "Look at this guy! He just can't dress himself without something in black!"A lot of ARMY stopped by this post and left hundreds of comments under it.They said, "That is so true. I'm cracking up!", "SUGA = black sugar!", "Yeah! I mean, he wears black stuff even when it's burning hot!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'dayoff_suga' 'itsyourday0613' 'flame_suga' Twitter)(SBS Star)