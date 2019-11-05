SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Think SUGA Cannot Go Out If Someone Tells Him He Is Not Allowed to Wear Black
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Think SUGA Cannot Go Out If Someone Tells Him He Is Not Allowed to Wear Black

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.05 16:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Think SUGA Cannot Go Out If Someone Tells Him He Is Not Allowed to Wear Black
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA is so often seen with an all black outfit that fans believe that he would not be able to go out at all if someone told him he could not put any black on.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared photos of SUGA and made a hilarious remark on one popular online community.SUGAThe photos seemed to have been taken on a different day as he had a different hairstyle, but something was striking similar about them.

It was due to the fact that he was wearing everything black from his head to toe in all of them.

SUGA loves wearing black; at least one item of his outfit is always black, but he very often goes all black as well.
SUGAAlong with the photos, this ARMY wrote, "If someone ever implemented a law that bans SUGA from wearing black when going out, I bet he wouldn't be able to go out anywhere."

The fan laughingly continued, "Look at this guy! He just can't dress himself without something in black!"SUGAA lot of ARMY stopped by this post and left hundreds of comments under it.

They said, "That is so true. I'm cracking up!", "SUGA = black sugar!", "Yeah! I mean, he wears black stuff even when it's burning hot!" and so on.

(Credit= Online Community, 'dayoff_suga' 'itsyourday0613' 'flame_suga' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992