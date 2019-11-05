SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Love JIN's New Hairstyle Featured in BTS 2020 Season's Greetings
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Love JIN's New Hairstyle Featured in BTS 2020 Season's Greetings

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.05 15:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Love JINs New Hairstyle Featured in BTS 2020 Seasons Greetings
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS pulled off a mullet look so perfectly that his fans are dying to see more pictures of him with the hairstyle.

On November 4, BTS dropped preview photos of the group's 2020 Season's Greetings.
BTSThe upcoming Season's Greetings feature a desk calendar, 6-ring diary, DVD, ID photo set, mini poster set, wall calendar, selfie sticker set, and more.
JINAlthough the unveiled previews show a tiny bit of BTS' new photos, fans noticed a huge difference in JIN's hairstyle.
BTSThis is the first time for JIN to try a mullet look since his debut, and the hairstyle certainly helped his 'Worldwide Handsome' appearance to stand out even more.
JINJINFans commented, "It's a clip-on, right? But still it looks so great on him.", "Wow. He pulled off the hairstyle like no other.", "JIN always looks so handsome with every hairstyle."

Meanwhile, the pre-orders for BTS 2020 Season's Greetings takes place on November 5 until November 11.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992