[SBS Star] Fans Love JIN's New Hairstyle Featured in BTS 2020 Season's Greetings

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS pulled off a mullet look so perfectly that his fans are dying to see more pictures of him with the hairstyle.On November 4, BTS dropped preview photos of the group's 2020 Season's Greetings.The upcoming Season's Greetings feature a desk calendar, 6-ring diary, DVD, ID photo set, mini poster set, wall calendar, selfie sticker set, and more.Although the unveiled previews show a tiny bit of BTS' new photos, fans noticed a huge difference in JIN's hairstyle.This is the first time for JIN to try a mullet look since his debut, and the hairstyle certainly helped his 'Worldwide Handsome' appearance to stand out even more.Fans commented, "It's a clip-on, right? But still it looks so great on him.", "Wow. He pulled off the hairstyle like no other.", "JIN always looks so handsome with every hairstyle."Meanwhile, the pre-orders for BTS 2020 Season's Greetings takes place on November 5 until November 11.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)