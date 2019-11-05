SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Shares a Cute Letter that He Wrote to His Parents When He Was Young
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.05 15:09 View Count
K-pop boy group SHINee/SuperM's member TAEMIN shared a sweet letter that he wrote to his parents years ago when he was still in elementary school.

On November 4, TAEMIN updated his Instagram with a new post.

In the photo, there was TAEMIN's handwritten letter written to his parents in May 2002.TAEMINTAEMIN wrote, "Dear Mom and Dad, I know you were upset when I broke my arm in the first grade. You can stop worrying now. I'm totally okay. On top of that, you had a hard time moving all my stuff when I swapped my room in the house, didn't you? I'm sorry that I couldn't help you at all then."

He continued, "When I become older, I'm going to buy you a nice house and fancy clothes. I'll succeed and do anything for you. I'm going to be a good person and help people in need. I'll always stay healthy and confident. I'm also not going to cause any trouble."TAEMINLastly, he said, "Please don't ever get sick. If you do get sick though, I'll make everything better again. I'm the kind of person who does it when I say I'll do it. You get that, right? From TAEMIN."

Below his writing, TAEMIN had cutely drawn two heart-shaped balloons that was written, "I love you." as well.

Along with this photo, TAEMIN wrote, "Yes, I'm that person who does it when I say I'll do it!"TAEMINEven though TAEMIN was only eight years old at that time, he seemed to have had an old head on young shoulders, thinking about his parents to that extent.

His kind and considerate words and mind are melting the hearts of many fans.

(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' Instagram, Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
