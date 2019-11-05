SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun to Enlist in the Military Next Month
[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun to Enlist in the Military Next Month

Published 2019.11.05
Actor Hong Jong Hyun will be enlisting in the military soon.

On November 5, it was reported that Hong Jong Hyun will enlist in the military next month as an active-duty.
Hong Jong HyunFollowing the news reports, Hong Jong Hyun's management agency C-JeS Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that Hong Jong Hyun will enlist in the military soon. His enlistment date is set to be December 2."
Hong Jong HyunDuring his past interview, Hong Jong Hyun shared his thoughts about his upcoming enlistment.

He said, "I'm sure I will be acting for a long time, so I don't really worry too much about going to the military."

He continued, "I sometimes think about how I should spend my time in the military to become a much nicer, better person (by the end of the military service)."
Hong Jong HyunDebuted as a model 2007, Hong Jong Hyun made his name out there as an up-and-coming actor with a 2008 movie 'Lovers'.

Since then, he has become one of the most famous heartthrobs of Asia with multiple hit dramas including 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and 'My Absolute Boyfriend'.

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
