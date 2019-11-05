SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Writes How Much She Misses SHINee JONGHYUN on His Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Writes How Much She Misses SHINee JONGHYUN on His Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.05 11:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Writes How Much She Misses SHINee JONGHYUN on His Instagram
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI left a comment on boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's Instagram that made fans shed tears.

In less than a week ago, some fans noticed that YERI had been on JONGHYUN's Instagram.

They saw YERI liking several past photos of her and JONGHYUN.YERI and JONGHYUNYERI and JONGHYUNThen, they discovered that she commented on one of those past photos as well.

The photo was from 2015 where the two stars brightly smiled for the camera next to each other.

In the caption, JONGHYUN wrote, "Why are you so pretty, YERI?"

Under this post, YERI commented, "I miss you, JJONG. I hope you are happy where you are. I love you."YERI and JONGHYUNIt seemed like YERI was truly missing her dear friend.

The two stars used to be very close; JONGHYUN almost treated YERI as his own younger sister.

After seeing this, fans could not help themselves but to tear up, and just hoped that she was okay.YERI and JONGHYUNBack on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.

JONGHYUN was immediately taken to the hospital, but he could not make it in the end.

(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992