[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Writes How Much She Misses SHINee JONGHYUN on His Instagram

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI left a comment on boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's Instagram that made fans shed tears.In less than a week ago, some fans noticed that YERI had been on JONGHYUN's Instagram.They saw YERI liking several past photos of her and JONGHYUN.Then, they discovered that she commented on one of those past photos as well.The photo was from 2015 where the two stars brightly smiled for the camera next to each other.In the caption, JONGHYUN wrote, "Why are you so pretty, YERI?"Under this post, YERI commented, "I miss you, JJONG. I hope you are happy where you are. I love you."It seemed like YERI was truly missing her dear friend.The two stars used to be very close; JONGHYUN almost treated YERI as his own younger sister.After seeing this, fans could not help themselves but to tear up, and just hoped that she was okay.Back on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.JONGHYUN was immediately taken to the hospital, but he could not make it in the end.(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' Instagram)(SBS Star)