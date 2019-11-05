SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Producers to Receive Arrest Warrants; Mnet Releases Statement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Producers to Receive Arrest Warrants; Mnet Releases Statement

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.05 11:08 Updated 2019.11.05 11:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Produce X 101 Producers to Receive Arrest Warrants; Mnet Releases Statement
The prosecution have issued arrest warrants for some producers of Mnet's recently-ended survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.

On November 5, Mnet has released an official statement regarding the ongoing vote manipulation controversy and the current state of investigations into 'Produce X 101'.
Produce X 101Mnet's full statement is as follows:

We would like to express our deepest apologies for causing controversy with Mnet's 'Produce X 101'.

At the end of July, Mnet determined that there were limits to our own investigation into the matter, so we requested a police investigation.

We have confirmed that police have requested arrest warrants for some people involved in the production of 'Produce X 101', and we are currently watching the situation up close.

Mnet will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation, and if there is anything that Mnet needs to take responsibility for, we accept the outcome of the investigation.

Once again, we deeply apologize to all the fans and viewers who supported 'Produce X 101', to the contestants, as well as the agencies and all affiliated staff.

However, we would like to ask everyone to refrain from writing speculative reports about artists that were affected through the incident.
Produce X 101Police are currently investigating whether the production team members participated in vote manipulation for some monetary compensation.

The 11 finalists of 'Produce X 101' made their debut as a 5-year-long project boy group X1 in August.

(Credit= Mnet)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992