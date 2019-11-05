[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Producers to Receive Arrest Warrants; Mnet Releases Statement

The prosecution have issued arrest warrants for some producers of Mnet's recently-ended survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.On November 5, Mnet has released an official statement regarding the ongoing vote manipulation controversy and the current state of investigations into 'Produce X 101'.Mnet's full statement is as follows:We would like to express our deepest apologies for causing controversy with Mnet's 'Produce X 101'.At the end of July, Mnet determined that there were limits to our own investigation into the matter, so we requested a police investigation.We have confirmed that police have requested arrest warrants for some people involved in the production of 'Produce X 101', and we are currently watching the situation up close.Mnet will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation, and if there is anything that Mnet needs to take responsibility for, we accept the outcome of the investigation.Once again, we deeply apologize to all the fans and viewers who supported 'Produce X 101', to the contestants, as well as the agencies and all affiliated staff.However, we would like to ask everyone to refrain from writing speculative reports about artists that were affected through the incident.Police are currently investigating whether the production team members participated in vote manipulation for some monetary compensation.The 11 finalists of 'Produce X 101' made their debut as a 5-year-long project boy group X1 in August.(Credit= Mnet)(SBS Star)