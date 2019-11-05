[SBS Star] Gong Yoo to Join Lee Dong Wook's Upcoming Talk Show as His Very First Guest

Actor Gong Yoo is making an appearance on actor Lee Dong Wook's upcoming talk show.On November 4, it was reported that Gong Yoo is going to be guesting on Lee Dong Wook's talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' (literal translation).The report stated that Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook were recently spotted filming the show in Jeju Island together.In response to this report, Gong Yoo's management agency Management Soop commented, "Yes, it is true that Gong Yoo is guesting on Lee Dong Wook's talk show soon."The agency continued, "Gong Yoo will appear on the first episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk'."It will be the two stars' first time reuniting on television since their drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' in 2016.They showed off such an incredible chemistry with each other in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' that a lot of people are expressing their great excitement for this upcoming episode.The first episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' is set to be unveiled on December 4.(Credit= tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God, SBS)(SBS Star)