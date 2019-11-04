SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Delivers Hot Chocolate to Fans Waiting for Her Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Delivers Hot Chocolate to Fans Waiting for Her Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.04 17:27 Updated 2019.11.04 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Delivers Hot Chocolate to Fans Waiting for Her Concert
Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation went to see her fans waiting for her concert in the cold and gave them some hot chocolate as a surprise gift.

In the evening of November 1 (local time), Tiffany Young's North American concert tour 'Magnetic Moon' took place at First Avenue, Minneapolis.Tiffany YoungIt was a pretty cold day in Minneapolis with the temperature ranging from 1 to 5 degrees Celsius (34 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit).

When fans were waiting to enter the venue shivering in cold even under layers of clothes, something unbelievable happened.

Tiffany Young suddenly appeared in front of them out of nowhere and gave them some hot chocolate so that they could keep themselves warm.Tiffany YoungTiffany Young had come out of the building wearing a hoodie, sweat pants and sneakers with cups and hot chocolate in her hand.

After successfully delivering hot chocolate to them, she waved at them with her signature bright smile on her face.

Then, she headed back to the building to continue preparing for her concert.

Her caring heart as well as hot chocolate gave those fans outside warmth that they needed.
 

(Credit= 'kcover.makerr' Instagram, 'Tiffanyyoungofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992