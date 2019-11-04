[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Delivers Hot Chocolate to Fans Waiting for Her Concert

Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation went to see her fans waiting for her concert in the cold and gave them some hot chocolate as a surprise gift.In the evening of November 1 (local time), Tiffany Young's North American concert tour 'Magnetic Moon' took place at First Avenue, Minneapolis.It was a pretty cold day in Minneapolis with the temperature ranging from 1 to 5 degrees Celsius (34 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit).When fans were waiting to enter the venue shivering in cold even under layers of clothes, something unbelievable happened.Tiffany Young suddenly appeared in front of them out of nowhere and gave them some hot chocolate so that they could keep themselves warm.Tiffany Young had come out of the building wearing a hoodie, sweat pants and sneakers with cups and hot chocolate in her hand.After successfully delivering hot chocolate to them, she waved at them with her signature bright smile on her face.Then, she headed back to the building to continue preparing for her concert.Her caring heart as well as hot chocolate gave those fans outside warmth that they needed.(Credit= 'kcover.makerr' Instagram, 'Tiffanyyoungofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)