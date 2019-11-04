SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police Confirm That BTS JUNGKOOK Did Not Drive Under the Influence
[SBS Star] Police Confirm That BTS JUNGKOOK Did Not Drive Under the Influence

Published 2019.11.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Police Confirm That BTS JUNGKOOK Did Not Drive Under the Influence
Police gave an update on K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's recent car accident.

On November 4, Yongsan Police Station stated that JUNGKOOK is currently under investigation after causing a traffic accident.
JUNGKOOKThe car driven by JUNGKOOK crashed into a taxi on a road in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, and the two went to a nearby hospital for their minor injuries. 
policeAfter the accident was revealed to the public through news reports, police further informed that they plan to summon JUNGKOOK in the near future for questioning, but the exact date has not been set yet.

They also clarified that the incident occurred at the end of last month, and that JUNGKOOK was not driving under the influence of alcohol.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment admitted that JUNGKOOK is the one who caused the car accident due to his mistake, and delivered their apologies to the victim and fans.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
