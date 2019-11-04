[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Releases Statement Explaining BTS JUNGKOOK's Car Accident

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement regarding the group's member JUNGKOOK's recent car accident.On November 4, Big Hit Entertainment shared the following statement:Hello, this is Big Hit Entertainment.This is our official statement in regard to BTS member JUNGKOOK's traffic accident.We cannot provide you any details at the moment as the police have not completed their proceedings on this incident.Last week, JUNGKOOK was involved in a car accident due to his mistake while driving his vehicle.Neither JUNGKOOK nor the victim was seriously injured.Immediately after the accident, JUNGKOOK admitted that he violated the Road Traffic Act, carried out on-site handling and police statements in accordance with due process, and the agreement was smoothly completed with the victim.Once again, we express our apologies to the victim and to the fans for causing worries. Thank you.Earlier today, it was reported that JUNGKOOK caused a car accident at Hannam-dong, Seoul on November 2.Both JUNGKOOK and the victim were reportedly suffered minor injuries due to the accident.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)