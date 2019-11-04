SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Under Police Investigation Following a Car Accident
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Under Police Investigation Following a Car Accident

Published 2019.11.04 14:25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reportedly Under Police Investigation Following a Car Accident
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was questioned by police after causing a car accident in Seoul.

According to Yongsan Police Agency on November 4, JUNGKOOK is currently under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act, causing a traffic accident.
JUNGKOOKIt is reportedly said that JUNGKOOK drove was driving his Mercedes-Benz on November 2 and crashed into a taxi on a street in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Both JUNGKOOK and the taxi driver reportedly suffered minor injuries due to the crash and were treated at a nearby hospital.
JUNGKOOKA source from the police agency told media that they cannot share more details as the investigation is still ongoing.

The source said, "We cannot share any further information regarding the incident yet. We are currently investigating the details of the incident."
BTS JUNGKOOKStay tuned for updates.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
