[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Updates Fans on TAEYANG & DAESUNG's Military Discharge

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment gave an update on the upcoming military discharge of TAEYANG and DAESUNG.On November 4, YG Entertainment released an updated notice regarding the two BIGBANG members' military discharge; asking fans not to visit the location for safety.The agency's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is YG Entertainment.This is our request to everyone regarding the military discharge of BIGBANG's TAEYANG and DAESUNG.According to the Military of National Defense today, TAEYANG and DAESUNG will be discharged from the military on November 10 at the Ground Operations Command located in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do.The military bases where the two are currently serving are both in border territory where the ASF (African Swine Fever) virus has been detected, so a military representative has informed that their discharge location has been changed as fans and reporters are expected to visit.In addition, it is also difficult to have parking spaces arranged separately on the day of their discharge at the Ground Operations Command.The space in front of the base is also very limited, and considering all the safety concerns, we request that fans and reporters avoid visiting.We sincerely thank the fans who have been waiting for TAEYANG and DAESUNG's military discharge.We request for your understanding and cooperation. Thank you.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)