[SBS Star] Manipulated Photos of MONSTA X SHOWNU Circulating Online; Agency Responds

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment stated that they will take strong legal action against the ones who posted maliciously-manipulated photos of SHOWNU online.On November 3, STARSHIP Entertainment issued an official statement clarifying that the photos of SHOWNU that have been circulating online are manipulated with malicious intent.STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "Photos that were illegally manipulated in relation to SHOWNU have been spread online and through social media. We will be filing a report with the police on the first person who posted the photos, as well as those who have helped spread the photos."The agency continued, "We will also work with our legal representative to pursue strong legal action through civil suits for compensation of damages on the basis of violating the Act on Special Cases for Sexual Violence Crimes, spreading pornographic material, and violating personal rights."The photos in question feature a man, who was said to be SHOWNU, being passed out in bed semi-naked; unaware of photos being taken of him.Prior to this incident, STARSHIP Entertainment clarified the accusations of SHOWNU had an affair with a married woman, stating that SHOWNU was in contact with the woman before her marriage, and was not informed about her marriage.(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)