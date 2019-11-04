[SBS Star] JENNIE Has a Blast with Ariana Grande·Kendall Jenner·Will Smith's Family This Halloween

ATTENTION JENNIE IS AT KENDALL JENNER'S PARTY pic.twitter.com/vhL3TXUqmO — ？？ (@JENNIESLADY) November 1, 2019

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE spent memorable Halloween in the United States.On October 31, JENNIE was attended American singer Willow Smith's 19th birthday.Only family members and close friends were invited to the party, and JENNIE was one of them.It seemed like JENNIE became close to the Smith family after meeting them at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival back in April.Afterwards, JENNIE dressed herself as 'Alice' from 'Alice in Wonderland' and got the mood rolling for Halloween.Then, JENNIE went to a special Halloween party hosted by American singer Ariana Grande.Ariana Grande's best friend Alexa Luria shared a short video on her Instagram of her and JENNIE dancing to a song.Following Ariana Grande's party, JENNIE headed to American model Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in the same costume.Kendall Jenner posted a video of American rapper Jaden Smith and there was JENNIE next to him sipping her drink.With this, JENNIE once again proved that she is a real social butterfly.(Credit= Online Community, 'kendalljenner' 'lexie1225' 'nina' 'willsmith' Instagram)(SBS Star)