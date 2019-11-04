[SBS Star] The Audience at IU's Concert Are Gifted a Seat Cushion Once Again

K-pop artist IU's mother gifted the audience at IU's concert a comfortable seat cushion once again.On November 2 and 3, IU's concert tour 'Love, Poem' took place at Womans University Universiade Gymnasium, Gwangju.On both days, thousands of audience were given a seat cushion as a special gift at the entrance.About 8,300 seat cushions said to have been given out on each day.The seat cushion was personally prepared by IU's mother, who was worried about them having to sit on a cold chair for hours during the concert.What was even more amazing about it was that the audience were able to take the seat cushion home afterwards.Actually, This was not the first time IU's mother had given a thoughtful gift to her daughter's concert audience.Last November for IU's 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' in Seoul, she ordered over 24,000 custom-made seat cushions that were of IU's favorite color―light purple.IU's mother's kind gesture is warming the hearts of a lot of people.(Credit= Online Community, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)