SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] PENTAGON WOOSEOK Has a Son?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] PENTAGON WOOSEOK Has a Son?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.01 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] PENTAGON WOOSEOK Has a Son?
K-pop boy group PENTAGON's member WOOSEOK revealed a funny reason why he often gets mistaken as a married man.

Recently, WOOSEOK's special ASMR interview was unveiled online.WOOSEOKDuring the interview, WOOSEOK shared one hilarious story that made fans burst out laughing.

Before he started the talk, WOOSEOK showed his phone case to the camera, which featured a photo of him when he was a baby.

WOOSEOK said, "So, I go to this hospital sometimes. Whenever I visit the hospital, there is always at least one person asking me if I am married."

With an awkward smile, he continued, "They ask me that because they think the baby on the phone case is my son. It's not! It's me, everyone!"WOOSEOKFans found this story really amusing, because he is still very young and people thought he was a father already.

WOOSEOK is maknae (the youngest of the group) of PENTAGON, who is only 21 years old.

Under this video, they left comments such as, "What? A father you say? He is a baby himself, man!", "Why do I find this so funny? I honestly can't stop laughing.", "The phone case though! If I hadn't known him, then I might think that baby WOOSEOK there was his son as well." and so on.WOOSEOK(Credit= 'M2' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992