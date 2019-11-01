[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Terminates Contract with WONHO; Says Were Unaware of His Recent Drug Test

STARSHIP Entertainment announced contract termination with K-pop boy group MONSTA X's former member WONHO.Early in the morning of November 1, news outlet Dispatch reported that WONHO was recently tested for illicit drug use.They said that back in September when WONHO arrived at Incheon International Airport on a plane from Frankfurt, Germany, strands of WONHO's hair were taken for a hair follicle drug test.In the afternoon of November 1, STARSHIP released an official statement regarding WONHO.STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "After returning from Germany in the end of September, WONHO's belongs and body were examined when he arrived at the airport. It was short and simple that we thought that it was just part of customs inspection and that was what we were told at that time."The agency continued, "We were completely unaware that the examination was part of police investigation and the police were investigating him for suspected marijuana use in 2013."They added, "After all this, we felt that we could no longer maintain our contract with WONHO and decided to terminate our contract with him as of today, November 1. We feel heavily responsible for causing much trouble and concern to many with this incident and will responsibly take part in the investigation. Once again, we apologize to all fans who care for MONSTA X."Back on October 31, WONHO withdrew from MONSTA X following his recent controversies.(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)(SBS Star)