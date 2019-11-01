SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Terminates Contract with WONHO; Says Were Unaware of His Recent Drug Test
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Terminates Contract with WONHO; Says Were Unaware of His Recent Drug Test

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.01 16:51 Updated 2019.11.01 16:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Terminates Contract with WONHO; Says Were Unaware of His Recent Drug Test
STARSHIP Entertainment announced contract termination with K-pop boy group MONSTA X's former member WONHO.

Early in the morning of November 1, news outlet Dispatch reported that WONHO was recently tested for illicit drug use.

They said that back in September when WONHO arrived at Incheon International Airport on a plane from Frankfurt, Germany, strands of WONHO's hair were taken for a hair follicle drug test.

▶ [SBS Star] Former MONSTA X WONHO Reportedly Under Police Investigation for Smoking MarijuanaWONHOIn the afternoon of November 1, STARSHIP released an official statement regarding WONHO.

STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "After returning from Germany in the end of September, WONHO's belongs and body were examined when he arrived at the airport. It was short and simple that we thought that it was just part of customs inspection and that was what we were told at that time."

The agency continued, "We were completely unaware that the examination was part of police investigation and the police were investigating him for suspected marijuana use in 2013."WONHOThey added, "After all this, we felt that we could no longer maintain our contract with WONHO and decided to terminate our contract with him as of today, November 1. We feel heavily responsible for causing much trouble and concern to many with this incident and will responsibly take part in the investigation. Once again, we apologize to all fans who care for MONSTA X."WONHOBack on October 31, WONHO withdrew from MONSTA X following his recent controversies.

▶ [SBS Star] WONHO Writes a Handwritten Letter Announcing His Departure from MONSTA X

(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992