SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Think SM Entertainment Is Making LUCAS Overwork
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Think SM Entertainment Is Making LUCAS Overwork

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.01 15:52 Updated 2019.11.01 15:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Think SM Entertainment Is Making LUCAS Overwork
Many fans are worried about K-pop boy group WayV/Super M's member LUCAS after seeing him unable to stand and walk well.

Recently, LUCAS guested on one television show in China.

Following the shooting, LUCAS was spotted not being able to stand and walk properly on his own.

It seemed like he was in great pain, because he kept on taking a short break between his walk.

In the end, he was supported by the other guests of the show to a resting area.LUCASLUCASAfter seeing this, not only did fans become concerned about LUCAS' health, but also became furious about the way his management agency SM Entertainment was treating him.

Lately, LUCAS had been busily going back and forth from Korea to China for WayV promotions and to the United States for SuperM promotions with almost no rest.

Fans believe that SM Entertainment is making him work way too much.

Currently, fans are demanding SM Entertainment to give LUCAS enough rest and just overall take better care of him and their artists.
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'WayV.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992