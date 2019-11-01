[SBS Star] Perro Breaks One of Lee Seung Gi's AirPods; His Response Is?

Actor Lee Seung Gi sweetly responded to his dog Perro chewing up and breaking his AirPod.On October 30, Lee Seung Gi updated his Instagram with two photos.The first one was a photo of one of his AirPods on a table with the caption over it that said, "Where is the...(the other half of it)?"In the next photo, there was the other AirPod on the table as well.But this AirPod certainly did not look like the first one; it was completely broken.Over this photo, Lee Seung Gi wrote that Perro had broken it.It seemed like that did not make Lee Seung Gi angry at all though.In fact, it almost looked as if Lee Seung Gi was finding Perro cute for what he had done.Along with lots of smiley face emojis, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "(You are) So lovely, Perro."Even though it meant Lee Seung Gi had to buy another pricey AirPods, his love for Perro was much bigger than this concern.Lee Seung Gi brought Perro home about 10 months ago back in January.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)