[SBS Star] ASTRO to Join November Comeback Rush
[SBS Star] ASTRO to Join November Comeback Rush

Published 2019.11.01 13:57
K-pop boy group ASTRO will be making a long-awaited comeback this month.

On November 1, it was reported that ASTRO is in preparation for a mini album comeback, already finished shooting their pictorials for the album.
ASTROReports also hinted that the members are in the final stages before their new album release, hyping up their fans' anticipation towards the comeback within this year.

In response to the report, ASTRO's management agency Fantagio confirmed, "It is true that ASTRO will be making a comeback, and it will take place later this month."

The agency explained, "The members are currently in the middle of comeback preparations. We will soon reveal the group's comeback schedule in detail."
ASTROThis will mark ASTRO's first group comeback in approximately 10 months after 'All Light' released in January this year.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo recently wrapped up his first solo Asia fan meeting tour 'JUST ONE 10 MINUTE' in success.
ASTROMultiple K-pop artists are also ready to make their comebacks this month―including IU, EXO, GOT7, AOA, ZICO, HyunA, IZ*ONE, and more.

(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
