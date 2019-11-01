SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee & Jung Da-eun Fire Back at WONHO and His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee & Jung Da-eun Fire Back at WONHO and His Fans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.01 13:30 Updated 2019.11.01 13:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee & Jung Da-eun Fire Back at WONHO and His Fans
Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee and her girlfriend reality star Jung Da-eun fired back at MONSTA X's former member WONHO and his fans who blame her for his departure from the group.

On October 31, WONHO left MONSTA X after his past wrongdoings come to light.
WONHOFollowing MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment's official statement announcing his departure, Hahn Seohee and Jung Da-eun both updated their Instagram accounts.
Hahn Seohee, Jung Da-eun, WONHOHahn Seohee wrote on her Instagram, "Hey, you (WONHO)! Even if you're going to leave, you still need to pay our Da-eun back before you go. Hand over the money you bastard!", hinting that he still has not paid back the amount he allegedly owes Jung.
Hahn Seohee, Jung Da-eun, WONHOJung Da-eun also took her Instagram to fire back at the fans who blame her for WONHO leaving MONSTA X.

Jung Da-eun wrote, "His (WONHO's) life was already destroyed by himself way long ago. Please shut up if you are not going to pay me back for him."
WONHOMeanwhile, it has been newly reported that WONHO is currently under police investigation for purchasing/smoking marijuana in 2013 with Jung Da-eun at her home.

(Credit= 'cvors' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992