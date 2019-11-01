SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Agency Responds to Accusations of SHOWNU Had an Affair with a Married Woman
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Agency Responds to Accusations of SHOWNU Had an Affair with a Married Woman

Published 2019.11.01 10:34 Updated 2019.11.01 11:01 View Count
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment has released a statement in response to accusations that the group's member SHOWNU had an affair with a married woman.

On October 31, former singer trainee Hahn Seohee shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message received by her girlfriend Jung Da-eun.
SHOWNUIn the screenshots, an anonymous person claimed that his wife had an affair with SHOWNU and included a screenshot of a text message sent from STARSHIP Entertainment's legal representative.

In regard to the controversy, STARSHIP Entertainment released an official statement, clarifying that the woman did not inform SHOWNU that she was married.
SHOWNUThe agency's full statement reads as follows:

SHOWNU was in contact with the woman in question prior to her marriage.

The woman got married recently around August, but our agency confirmed that SHOWNU did not know at all because she did not tell SHOWNU.

Her husband contacted us, and the whole story was explained after meeting up with him.

After belatedly found out about her marriage, SHOWNU no longer contacts with the woman at all.

SHOWNU stated that he would not get involved in the matters of a married couple's relationship, and the text was sent via the law firm to confirm his stance.

Regardless of the situation, we express our deepest apologies for causing emotional pain to the involved individuals and bringing worries to fans.

Furthermore, as the agency with the duty to protect our artists, we ask for your understanding of the possibility that we may inevitably take legal action regarding excessive misunderstandings and speculations.
SHOWNU(Credit= 'official_monsta_x' Instagram)    

(SBS Star)
