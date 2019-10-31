SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WONHO Writes a Handwritten Letter Announcing His Departure from MONSTA X
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] WONHO Writes a Handwritten Letter Announcing His Departure from MONSTA X

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.31 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WONHO Writes a Handwritten Letter Announcing His Departure from MONSTA X
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member WONHO is leaving the group following his recent controversies.

▶ [SBS Star] Jung Da-eun Accuses MONSTA X WONHO of Not Paying Her Back; Also Discloses His Shocking Past

Around 5PM KST on October 31, WONHO's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment made an official announcement.

The agency stated, "Today, WONHO decided to withdraw from MONSTA X. After a long discussion with WONHO, we have decided to respect his decision. Despite that, we are still planning on taking legal action against those who made false accusations."

They continued, "From today, MONSTA X will be promoting as a 6-member group without WONHO. We apologize for delivering such unfortunate news and any inconvenience this may cause you."WONHOAbout 10 minutes after the official statement was released, WONHO took to MONSTA X's official fan site to deliver the news himself with a handwritten letter.

WONHO said, "First, I would like to apologize to all of you for breaking the promise that I would only make our time amazing. I'm so sorry that I hurt your feelings as well. You gave me so much love. Thank you for giving me all those happy memories. I would like to use this time to express gratitude to my fellow members as well. I love you and am sorry."WONHOHe continued, "There were times in the past when I wasn't mature and made some mistakes. However, after I became a trainee and made debut, I had never gone off track. I always tried my best not to do anything that I would regret. But I have decided to leave MONSTA X today, because I didn't want to cause any more trouble to everyone around me. I also felt horrible about letting you down."

Lastly, he said, "Please keep giving your full support to MONSTA X. The rest of the guys have nothing to do with my past. They are great guys. Once again, thank you for the happiness you had given me and I'm very sorry for everything."WONHO Departure(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992