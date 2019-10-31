[SBS Star] WONHO Writes a Handwritten Letter Announcing His Departure from MONSTA X

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member WONHO is leaving the group following his recent controversies.Around 5PM KST on October 31, WONHO's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment made an official announcement.The agency stated, "Today, WONHO decided to withdraw from MONSTA X. After a long discussion with WONHO, we have decided to respect his decision. Despite that, we are still planning on taking legal action against those who made false accusations."They continued, "From today, MONSTA X will be promoting as a 6-member group without WONHO. We apologize for delivering such unfortunate news and any inconvenience this may cause you."About 10 minutes after the official statement was released, WONHO took to MONSTA X's official fan site to deliver the news himself with a handwritten letter.WONHO said, "First, I would like to apologize to all of you for breaking the promise that I would only make our time amazing. I'm so sorry that I hurt your feelings as well. You gave me so much love. Thank you for giving me all those happy memories. I would like to use this time to express gratitude to my fellow members as well. I love you and am sorry."He continued, "There were times in the past when I wasn't mature and made some mistakes. However, after I became a trainee and made debut, I had never gone off track. I always tried my best not to do anything that I would regret. But I have decided to leave MONSTA X today, because I didn't want to cause any more trouble to everyone around me. I also felt horrible about letting you down."Lastly, he said, "Please keep giving your full support to MONSTA X. The rest of the guys have nothing to do with my past. They are great guys. Once again, thank you for the happiness you had given me and I'm very sorry for everything."(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)