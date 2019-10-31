SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Find out BTS Still Uses Shot Glasses that a Fan Gifted Years Ago

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.31
[SBS Star] Fans Find out BTS Still Uses Shot Glasses that a Fan Gifted Years Ago
One ARMY (BTS' fan club) found out that the members of K-pop boy group BTS still drink with shot glasses that she gifted them years ago.

On October 30, JIMIN took BTS' official Twitter to share a photo of the seven members toasting in celebration of wrapping up 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' tour in success.
BTSAlong with the photo, JIMIN wrote, "We all have the happiest smile on our face now, because the tour with you has successfully ended. Thank you so much. Let us tell you again that we love you lots. We love you."

After a while, one Korean ARMY's Twitter post went viral among ARMYs all around the world.
BTSShe wrote, "Wait, that's the set of hand-made shot classes that I gifted to Seokjin (JIN's real name) in 2017! You're still using them? Seokjin...."

The fan also retweeted her past Twitter post to prove that her story was true.
BTSUpon hearing the fan's heartwarming story, ARMYs commented, "OMG, I'm so happy for you!", "JIN always cherishes gifts from ARMYs. He's so sweet!", "What a sweet present and so happy they are still using them.", and more.

(Credit= 'jjinneu1204' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
