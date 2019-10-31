SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Yang Hyun Suk to Be Forwarded to Prosecution
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Yang Hyun Suk to Be Forwarded to Prosecution

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.31 16:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Yang Hyun Suk to Be Forwarded to Prosecution
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI and former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk will be forwarded to prosecution on charges of habitual gambling.

According to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on October 31, police will be forwarding both SEUNGRI and Yang Hyun Suk to prosecution on November 1 with recommendations for indictment on charges of habitual overseas gambling.
Yang Hyun SukPolice have estimated that Yang Hyun Suk used hundreds of millions of won for gambling, while SEUNGRI used over 1 billion won (approximately 860,000 dollars).

SEUNGRI was revealed to have gambled only at one hotel casino located in Las Vegas, the United States, while Yang Hyun Suk gambled at multiple hotels.
SEUNGRI (Yonhap)According to a police source, both SEUNGRI and Yang Hyun Suk made less than 10 gambling trips to Las Vegas for five years; traveling abroad one or two times a year.
승리 양현석SEUNGRI and Yang Hyun Suk were also suspected of using illegal foreign exchange methods so-called "hwanchigi", but they were forwarded with recommendations for non-indictment regarding the charges of violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

The source explained, "We checked financial accounts, currency exchange history, and corporate accounting data within the cases' five-year statute of limitations, but we were unable to find any violations of the Act."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992