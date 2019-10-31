SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Manny Pacquiao & Jinkee Pacquiao Go to See Ji Chang Wook During Shooting
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.31
Filipino professional boxer/politician Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee Pacquiao went to see actor Ji Chang Wook on his drama set.

On October 30, Ji Chang Wook shared a photo of himself with three other people on his Instagram.
Ji Chang Wook and PacquiaoThe two people next to him were the co-stars in his drama 'Melting Me Softly' actress Jeon Soo Kyeong and actor Kim Won-hae.

Surprisingly, the last person was not his co-star but Manny Pacquiao.

They were holding boxing gloves that were signed by him.

In the caption, Ji Chang Wook wrote, "Manny Pacquiao came to visit me where I was shooting 'Melting Me Softly'. Thank you!"Ji Chang Wook and PacquiaoLater on, Jeon Soo Kyeong and Kim Won-hae posted a photo of a snack truck that was sent to the filming site by Jinkee Pacquiao on their Instagram.

In the photo, there was a banner and panel that said, "Giving my full support to Ji Chang Wook. Ji Chang Wook forever! From Jinkee Pacquiao."Ji Chang Wook and PacquiaoIt turned out Jinkee Pacquiao as well as the Pacquiao children were all there too.

Jinkee Pacquiao also shared photos from the meeting with Ji Chang Wook on her Instagram.

Along with the photos, she wrote, "Happy to see you again." Ji Chang Wook and PacquiaoJi Chang Wook and PacquiaoIt is said that Jinkee Pacquiao is a huge fun of Ji Chang Wook.

Last year, she uploaded photos of herself with Ji Chang Wook on Instagram with a caption, "I'm so blessed and happy to have finally met you."Ji Chang Wook and PacquiaoJi Chang Wook and Pacquiao(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'jinkeepacquiao' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
