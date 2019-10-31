[SBS Star] Lee Minho Turns Into the Most Charming Prince

Actor Lee Minho turned into a charming prince for his new drama.On October 30, several lucky fans spotted Lee Minho filming SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation).Soon after they saw him, they excitedly shared their feelings and posted some photos of him online.They wrote comments such as, "I still can't believe I got to see him today. He looked unbelievably handsome!", "He was a lot more good-looking than I had ever imagined him to be. I really loved the way he looked!" and so on.The photos showed Lee Minho riding a beautiful white horse in the countryside of Korea.He was wearing a stylish equestrian apparel that gave him a posh and elegant look.He looked almost like a perfect-looking prince who had just gotten straight out of a fairy tale.Starring Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun, 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' deals with the subject of an alternate reality.In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.In the other world, however, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and all the people she loves.Kim Go-eun will play the double role in the drama as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of 2020.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)