[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra & G-DRAGON Hang Out Following His Military Discharge
[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra & G-DRAGON Hang Out Following His Military Discharge

Published 2019.10.31 11:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra & G-DRAGON Hang Out Following His Military Discharge
Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra shared a photo of her recent reunion with G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG after his military discharge.

On October 30, Koo Ha Ra took her personal social media account and shared a selfie of herself that she took with G-DRAGON.
G-DRAGON, Koo Ha RaKoo Ha Ra wrote in the photo, "Hwaiting (good luck) to everyone!"

Koo Ha Ra and G-DRAGON have been known for their close friendship since their early debut days as a member of KARA and BIGBANG, respectively.
G-DRAGON, Koo Ha RaG-DRAGON was officially discharged from his mandatory military service last week, and is currently taking a break without any official schedules.
G-DRAGONAfter KARA's disbandment, Koo Ha Ra has been actively promoting in Japan as a solo artist.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
