[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra & G-DRAGON Hang Out Following His Military Discharge

Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra shared a photo of her recent reunion with G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG after his military discharge.On October 30, Koo Ha Ra took her personal social media account and shared a selfie of herself that she took with G-DRAGON.Koo Ha Ra wrote in the photo, "Hwaiting (good luck) to everyone!"Koo Ha Ra and G-DRAGON have been known for their close friendship since their early debut days as a member of KARA and BIGBANG, respectively.G-DRAGON was officially discharged from his mandatory military service last week, and is currently taking a break without any official schedules.After KARA's disbandment, Koo Ha Ra has been actively promoting in Japan as a solo artist.(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)